Melissa Gilbert & Timothy Busfield Hold Estate Sale

January 17, 2019

An estate sale at the former Brighton home of a celebrity couple has finally taken place.



The estate sale sold more than 200 items belonging to "Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert and her husband, Emmy-winning actor Timothy Busfield. American Eagle Auction & Appraisal Company's online estate auction held this month included a red wedding dress, signed memorabilia and awards Gilbert received. Auction house owner Kenny Lindsay says interest in the sale exceeded expectations. The online auction catalog received about 58,000 views. The sale was originally scheduled in July but was scrapped. Redford resident Stacy Luoma was one of the bidders. The 45-year-old took home a nightgown, dresser, quilts and boots. Luoma says she grew up watching Gilbert, who is one of her favorite actresses.



Gilbert and Busfield had been living in Livingston County since 2013, first in Howell and then the Brighton area. They relocated this year to New York City. (JM)