Devoted Barn Owner Sentenced On Animal Cruelty Charges

December 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A woman found guilty by a local jury in one of two criminal cases against her involving animal cruelty has been sentenced.



52-year-old Melissa Borden, owner of The Devoted Barn”, was ordered to spend six months in the Livingston County Jail and five years of probation. Upon release, she is to wear an electronic tether for nine months. Borden is also required to surrender any and all animals and pay restitution – reportedly $102,000 to the county.



In October, Borden was found guilty on a felony count of abandoning/cruelty to 25 or more animals with a listed offense of December 26th, 2023. The trial lasted six days in Livingston County Circuit Court, and jurors deliberated for less than an hour before returning the verdict.



Former volunteers and the group “Not Devoted – A Blog About The Devoted Barn” continue to follow the case and posted a lengthy statement following Borden’s sentencing. A link is provided but below is a portion of that:



“Today was a good day for the animals. This is a precedent setting sentence. Livingston County understood the assignment and they executed with precision what should be done. Every animal advocate is indebted to them for their professionalism and care. The grandiose reign of Melissa Borden is OVER. She can no longer disguise helping any animal as a way to get money. She will need to get employment and start paying her debt to people and society.”





The Devoted Barn was keeping different kinds of farm animals on property off Foley Road, east of Hartland Road in Tyrone Township. Numerous complaints were registered with authorities and a search warrant was executed in January of 2024 with 64 animals seized including goats, pigs, donkeys, sheep, a llama, and an alpaca. The animals were all relocated and evaluated. 4 pigs were euthanized.



Past volunteers raised concerns about the welfare of the animals. Complaints have included a lack of shelter, insufficient food, and multiple species being kept in the same pens. Borden repeatedly denied those accusations on social media.



In the second court case, Borden is charged with abandoning or cruelty to 4 to 10 animals, with a listed offense of April 23rd, 2024. That was tied to animals being housed at a farm in Oceola Townships. Some were seized and others relocated.



Borden earlier agreed to surrender the animals and was ordered to pay more than $102,000 in costs for the county caring for the animals. She has also denied those cost estimate accusations on social media.



Court records show that the separate case is still pending against Borden. A final settlement conference is set for March 6th. If no plea is reached, a jury trial is scheduled March 9th.