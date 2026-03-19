Devoted Barn Owner Sentenced In Second Animal Cruelty Case

March 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local woman has been sentenced in the second criminal case against her involving animal cruelty.



52-year-old Melissa Borden, owner of “The Devoted Barn”, was sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday by visiting Judge Daniel Burress, per reporting by The Livingston Daily.



Borden was ordered to serve two years of probation on a charge of abandoning/cruelty to 4 to 10 animals, which she earlier pleaded guilty to. It appears the charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor attempted charge. That was tied to animals being housed at a farm in Oceola Townships. Some were seized and others relocated.



Court records show an April 15th restitution hearing has been set. It’s related to a restitution request from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Kern Road Veterinary Clinic invoices, etc.



Meanwhile in a separate case last December, Borden was ordered to spend six months in the Livingston County Jail and five years of probation. Upon release, she is to wear an electronic tether for nine months. Borden is also required to surrender any and all animals, and pay restitution – reportedly $102,000 to the county.



In October, Borden was found guilty on a felony count of abandoning/cruelty to 25 or more animals with a listed offense of December 26th, 2023. The trial lasted six days in Livingston County Circuit Court, and jurors deliberated for less than an hour before returning the verdict.



Former volunteers and the group “Not Devoted – A Blog About The Devoted Barn” continue to follow the case and posted the following ahead of Borden’s second sentencing: “We respect the prosecutor, animal control, the judge and the process. They have done so much and literally set a precedent for cases in the future involving animal abuse and neglect”.



The Devoted Barn was keeping different kinds of farm animals on property off Foley Road, east of Hartland Road in Tyrone Township. Numerous complaints were registered with authorities and a search warrant was executed in January of 2024 with 64 animals seized including goats, pigs, donkeys, sheep, a llama, and an alpaca. The animals were all relocated and evaluated. 4 pigs were euthanized.



Past volunteers raised concerns about the welfare of the animals. Complaints have included a lack of shelter, insufficient food, and multiple species being kept in the same pens.



Borden repeatedly denied all accusations on social media.



Borden earlier agreed to surrender the animals and was ordered to pay more than $102,000 in costs for the county caring for the animals. She has also denied those cost estimate accusations on social media.