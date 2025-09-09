Meijer Changes Sales Ad Release Days

September 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Meijer has changed the days for its weekly sales advertisements and promotions starting this month.



Weekly sales ads for Grand Rapids-based Meijer now come out on Wednesdays, instead of Sundays.



The change is expected to help employees focus more on customer service during the busy weekends, and ad-related work when it’s quieter during the week.



The new sales day matches those of other big grocers/competitors like Kroger and Aldi.



Meijer’s new sale prices are good Wednesdays through the following Tuesdays.