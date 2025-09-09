Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


Meijer has changed the days for its weekly sales advertisements and promotions starting this month.

Weekly sales ads for Grand Rapids-based Meijer now come out on Wednesdays, instead of Sundays.

The change is expected to help employees focus more on customer service during the busy weekends, and ad-related work when it’s quieter during the week.

The new sales day matches those of other big grocers/competitors like Kroger and Aldi.

Meijer’s new sale prices are good Wednesdays through the following Tuesdays.