Meijer Recalls Dunking Cookies, Contains Milk Not Labeled

August 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Meijer is recalling its Dunking Cookies Chocolate Chip 10 oz, which the grocery retailer says contains milk which is not declared on the label.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.



This recall is a result of milk not being included in the ingredient statement or in the allergen declaration by the vendor, Too Good Gourmet.



Consumers who have purchased this product should discontinue use immediately and throw away or return the product to the nearest Meijer store for a full refund.



Consumer Contact Information: Consumers with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer for further direction at 877-363-4537 from 7 am - 1 am EST, 7 days per week. Customers can also contact Too Good Gourmet at 510-317-8150 from 8 am - 5 pm PST, M-F.



Consumers with questions or concerns about their health should contact their Physician.