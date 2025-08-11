Road Rage Incident In Meijer Parking Lot In Genoa Township

August 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Police are seeking some public assistance in locating the individuals involved in a road rage incident in the parking lot of a local grocery store.



The Michigan State Police Brighton Post is investigating the incident that occurred earlier this month on August 5th that began around 10pm in the parking lot of the Meijer store in Genoa Township.



It involved a red Ford F-150 pick-up truck and a white Ford F-250 pick-up truck.



Police ask anyone involved or who may have witnessed anything to contact the Brighton Post at 810-227-2051 and reference complaint number 12-5648-25.