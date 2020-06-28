State Rep. Candidate Picks Up Right To Life Endorsement

June 28, 2020

By Jessica Mathews





A local candidate running for state representative has announced another endorsement.



The Right to Life of Michigan Political Action Committee has endorsed Meghan Reckling in the race for the 47th house district. Reckling said she’s honored to have the support of the PAC and pro-life leaders across the district in her campaign – adding she’s forged a strong working relationship with Right to Life of Michigan and Livingston County Right to Life and looks forward to working with them in the years to come to advance shared, life-affirming values.



Reckling is one of four Republicans vying to replace State Representative Hank Vaupel, who is term-limited. Also running for the GOP nomination is County Commissioner Bob Bezotte, along with Yvonne Black of Marion Township and Zach Dyba, assistant to the Brighton Township manager. The winner of the August 4th primary will face Democrat Adam Smiddy in November.