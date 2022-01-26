Reckling Enters Race for Livingston County Commissioner

January 26, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The current chair of the Livingston County Republican Party has announced a run for one of the newly created district seats on the Board of Commissioners.



In a press release, Meghan Reckling announced that she is running to represent the new 3rd District and has filed her paperwork to appear on the ballot for the August 2nd Primary Election.



Reckling, who is the Chief of Staff for State Senator Lana Theis, is also the chair of the local Republican Party.



New district lines were drawn due to re-apportionment. The new 3rd District contains all of Iosco, Unadilla and Putnam Townships, as well as precincts 1 and 6 in Handy Township.



Reckling will face at least one challenger in the Primary per online filing records – fellow Republican Dan Delmerico. Lori Cowan is running for the Democratic nomination.



Reckling said after careful consideration, she decided to run for the County Commission to provide "a strong voice for the people of western Livingston County and to work with diverse groups of individuals to deliver the results people expect from their public servants."



Reckling's full release is attached.



A link to the list of candidates that have filed to date for the various Board of Commissioners seats is also provided.