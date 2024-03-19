Mega Millions Prize Jumps to $893 Million for Tonight’s Drawing

March 19, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped $18 million and now stands at $893 million for tonight’s drawing. The cash option for the jackpot is $421.4 million.



If a player wins the jackpot, it would be the first Mega Millions jackpot won this year, and the sixth largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won. Tonight’s drawing will be the 29th drawing since the Mega Millions jackpot was last won in December when two tickets purchased in California split the $394 million jackpot.



The Mega Millions jackpot was last won in Michigan in January 2021 by an Oakland County lottery club. The club won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the largest ever won in Michigan and the sixth largest in U.S. lottery history.



Lottery retailers throughout the state are selling Mega Millions tickets until 10:45 p.m. tonight. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.



Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening.



Each Mega Millions play is only $2. For an additional $1 per play, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to five times.



More information is included in the provided link.