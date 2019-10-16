Meeting Set Next Week On Currie Road Paving Project

The public is being invited to a meeting next week to discuss the proposed paving of a Lyon Township road.



The Road Commission for Oakland County will host a public information meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 22nd from 4 to 7pm on the planned paving of Currie Road from 8 Mile Road to 10 Mile Road. The meeting, which will take place at the Lyon Township offices on Grand River Avenue in New Hudson, will be open-house format. That means there will be no formal presentations, but instead road commission staff members will be present to answer questions and review the project plans throughout the public meeting.



The project will be split into two phases and is expected to begin in the fall of 2020 and be completed in the late fall of 2022. Phase one will start with tree removal on Currie Road from 9 Mile to10 Mile Road in the fall of 2020. That section of road is also expected to close to through traffic in the spring of 2021 for construction. Phase two construction from 8 Mile to 9 Mile Road is expected to start in the spring of 2022. During both construction phases, access to properties will be maintained along Currie Road.



The approximately $5.5 million project is mostly federally funded with the remaining portion shared by the Road Commission for Oakland County, Lyon Township and the Oakland County general government through the Tri-Party Program. Washtenaw County will contribute funding for the Currie/8 Mile Road roundabout that will be constructed during phase two.



The project includes paving the two-mile section of gravel road with asphalt, adding concrete curbs and gutters, making improvements to the 10 Mile/Currie Road intersection, as well as construction of a compact roundabout at 9 Mile/Currie Road and a single lane roundabout at 8 Mile/Currie Road. (JK)