Meeting Set Next Month On Proposed Roundabout

September 25, 2019

A proposed roundabout in Salem Township will be the subject of a meeting next month.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission plans to hold a construction information meeting about the intersection improvement project planned for Pontiac Trail and 7 Mile Road. The meeting will be held at the Salem Township Hall on 6 Mile Road on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:30 to 7:30pm.



Officials announced the plan in April, saying the Pontiac Trail and 7 Mile Road intersection is one of the most congested in Washtenaw County and a roundabout is the ideal solution to help alleviate congestion during peak hours. Because it can move traffic through an intersection more efficiently and with less congestion than a traditional intersection, officials said roundabouts are one of the safest options available and they are typically more cost-effective than using a traditional signal.



Construction is expected to occur in 2020 and is estimated to take between six and eight weeks to complete, weather pending. However, during construction the intersection will be completely closed to traffic and a detour will be posted.



Members of the public with questions or concerns about the project are encouraged to attend the October 9th meeting. For specific questions on this project, contact Mark McCulloch, senior project manager, (734) 327-6679 or mcullochm@wcroads.org (JK)