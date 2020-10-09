Meeting Plans Change In Wake Of MSC Ruling

October 9, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Following last week’s ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court that invalidated the 1945 law which Gov. Whitmer was using to issue her pandemic executive orders, at least two local governmental bodies have changed their plans for public meetings next week.



On Thursday, Brighton Mayor Shawn Pipoly posted to social media that as a result of the ruling, the current ability to conduct public meetings remotely via the internet, is, “in serious question.” Pipoly says that Whitmer amended the Open Meetings Act via Executive Order, to allow meetings to be conducted remotely. While he says there is legislation in Lansing to address this issue, in the meantime, the city has cancelled the October 15th City Council meeting “to avoid any potential issues of any kind. Hopefully this will get sorted out and we can do a "makeup meeting" later this month. Please stay tuned, stay safe and stay healthy. Thank you for your support.”



Meanwhile the Brighton Area Schools says that their next meeting, set for this Monday, October 12th at 7 p.m., will be held in person, rather than online, at the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts. However, social distancing rules will be in place and masks will be required a result of a mandate by the Michigan Dept. of Health and Human Services reinstating such requirements after the state Supreme Court had struck them down. School officials say that holding the meeting at the spacious Performing Arts Center will make it easier to enforce social distancing requirements.