Meet The Candidates Event For Pinckney Village Council

September 9, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A meet-the-candidate forum is planned on Friday to educate voters in the Village of Pinckney ahead of the upcoming November General Election.



The position for Village President is being contested, and there is a new face up for a Trustee position.



In the President race, incumbent Linda Lavey is being challenged by Jeff Buerman – a sitting trustee.



The four Trustee candidates vying for four seats include current incumbents Joe Hartman, Justin Bierman, and Stacy Conquest – along with Robert Coppersmith III.



The event is being hosted by Pinckney business owners in an effort to educate voters on new candidates during the election season. It will be moderated by Rick Beaudin, AKA the Pinckney Pirate who also chairs the Pinckney, Putnam, Hamburg, Hell Chamber of Commerce – a division of the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce.



The meet the candidate event is “in-person” only and taking place this Friday from 5:30pm to 7pm at Hell Survivors Paintball, located at 619 E. Pearl Street.



