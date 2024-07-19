Median Home Sales Price Tops $400K in Livingston County

July 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The number of homes on the market in Livingston County was up in the month of June, but sales were down about eight percent.



According to Realcomp, he median sales price for a single-family home topped $400,000 for the first time ever in Livingston County.



It was $410,000, up more than four percent compared to June 2023. That keeps Livingston County in-step with Washtenaw County, which also saw its median sales price hit $410,000 last month.



"There's more opportunity for people in Livingston County to purchase a property, but that price is higher than it's been," says CEO Karen Kage.



"You have to weigh the difference there and see if higher prices is going to slow down the sale, or if the sale will take place regardless. That's kind of yet to be seen."



Kage says home sales in Livingston County taking only about 28 days to complete.



The Fed recently hinted at possible interest rate hikes later this year, but some fear could further bidding wars seen in some markets.



"If the number of properties that are available grows to meet the demand of the people who would be buyers, then those bidding wars won't be as prevalent as they have been," says Kage.



"It really all starts with what's available on the market right now."



View the latest Realcomp housing data below.