I-96 Median Guardrail Installation Starting Near Okemos

June 14, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists traveling along I-96 near Okemos can expect to encounter travel delays for the next few weeks.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $483,000 to install a median guardrail on I-96 from South Hagadorn Road to the Okemos Rest Area in Ingham County. Work is getting underway starting today and is tentatively scheduled for completion on Friday, July 2nd – in time for the holiday travel rush.



MDOT says installation and maintenance of guardrails help to improve the safety of roadways. Closing lanes during this type of work is said to be necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists, while also expediting work on the project.



MDOT advises that motorists can expect delays and should seek alternate routes as there will be single-lane and shoulder closures.