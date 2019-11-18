Meals On Wheels In Need Of Volunteers

Volunteers are being sought to help bring nutrition and a friendly face to the senior citizens of Livingston County.



The Livingston County Senior Nutrition Program is looking for help for the Meals on Wheels program, which delivers hot meals five days a week to senior citizens in all of Livingston County and western Oakland County. Food is prepped out of kitchen space at the Hartland Educational Support Service Center building off M-59. With ever-increasing demand, Meals on Wheels is relying more on volunteers and drivers are being sought but also for other things such as office help or meal packing. There’s always a need for financial donations.



Outreach Director Candie Hovarter tells WHMI Meals on Wheels serves around 700 seniors every day and for many; it represents the only social contact they’ll receive all day. Volunteer drivers typically go to a local senior center to pick up their routes and meals between 9:30 and 10:30am. She says there are usually between 10 to 13 stops on a route and it takes about one hour to an hour-and-a-half to deliver the meals. She says once a volunteer gets familiar with their route, it becomes much easier and more efficient. Hovarter says volunteers are encouraged to chat with the seniors and some will but others might not. She tells WHMI the meal is just as important as the communication because for some, the only person they’ll see on a given day is the volunteer who delivers their meal. She says volunteering can be pretty rewarding and many end up becoming friends with the seniors they serve. There is no minimum time commitment for volunteers and Hovarter says they can even use people willing to be substitutes. Background checks are required for those delivering meals.



Those interested in volunteering can find information by calling 810-632-2155 or visit the provided link. (JM)