Volunteers Needed For Meals On Wheels

August 24, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Volunteers are needed for a local Meals on Wheels program.



The Northfield Township Community and Senior Center is in the process of expanding its Meals on Wheels program to three days per week and reopening its Senior Café Lunches, in-house meals, to three days per week.



Times are still to be determined, but will probably be between 10am and 3pm. Four drivers are needed for Tuesdays and four drivers for Thursdays.



The pandemic reduced the Meals on Wheels to a week’s worth of meals, one hot meal and six frozen meals, being delivered one day per week and the Senior Café lunches was suspended. Drivers dropped from 18 to four regular drivers and five drivers as substitute drivers.



They have COVID protocols in place. All volunteers are required to be masked and gloved.



More information is in the provided link.