M-DOT Worker Struck By Alleged Drunk Driver On Freeway

May 9, 2019

A construction worker was seriously injured after being hit by a reported drunk driver on I-96 in Lyon Township.



At approximately 10pm last night, 911 received calls of a traffic crash on westbound I-96 near Milford. Michigan State Police reported on social media that preliminary investigation revealed that a Michigan Department of Transportation worker was on the right shoulder of the freeway installing a sign. The MDOT worker stated that he was on a rear lift gate when the car struck his vehicle. He was transported to Providence Hospital with serious injuries. Police say the 34-year-old at-fault male driver consented to blood draw and was subsequently lodged at the Novi Police Department for driving under the influence.



The investigation is continuing by the MSP Metro North Post. (JM)