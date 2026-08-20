MDOT: Weekend Lane Reduction on Eastbound I-96 from Outlets to D-19
August 20, 2026
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
MDOT is warning drivers that eastbound I-96 through the Howell area will be down to one lane this weekend, as part of a concrete patch project on both sides of the highway.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, August 21, eastbound I-96 from M-59 to D-19 will have a double right lane closure until 6 a.m Monday, August 24.
This will be the second of four weekend closures on both bounds of I-96 to complete the project.
Additional ramp closures have also now been issued for I-96 next week.
Westbound I-96 Exit 137 to D-19/Pinckney Road will be closed for high-friction surface treatment in Howell. The exit will be closed from 7pm Monday though 6am Tuesday.
Then on Wednesday at 7pm through 6am Thursday, the westbound I-96 Exit 129 to Grand Avenue will be closed for high-friction surface treatment in Fowlerville.