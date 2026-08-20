MDOT: Weekend Lane Reduction on Eastbound I-96 from Outlets to D-19

August 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT is warning drivers that eastbound I-96 through the Howell area will be down to one lane this weekend, as part of a concrete patch project on both sides of the highway.



Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, August 21, eastbound I-96 from M-59 to D-19 will have a double right lane closure until 6 a.m Monday, August 24.



This will be the second of four weekend closures on both bounds of I-96 to complete the project.



Additional ramp closures have also now been issued for I-96 next week.



Westbound I-96 Exit 137 to D-19/Pinckney Road will be closed for high-friction surface treatment in Howell. The exit will be closed from 7pm Monday though 6am Tuesday.



Then on Wednesday at 7pm through 6am Thursday, the westbound I-96 Exit 129 to Grand Avenue will be closed for high-friction surface treatment in Fowlerville.