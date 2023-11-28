MDOT To Host Public Meeting On Street Improvements In Owosso

November 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Road improvements are planned in the City of Owosso and the public is invited to weigh in during a public meeting.



The Michigan Department of Transportation invites the public to discuss the upcoming project to improve a portion of M-71 or Washington Street from East Main Street to Corunna Avenue in the City of Owosso in Shiawassee County.



The public, community stakeholders, local businesses and others can see the proposed improvements and provide input for the project.



MDOT plans to resurface M-71 from East Main Street to South Washington Street, rebuild M-71 from Water Street to Corunna Avenue, and replace the bridge deck over the Shiawassee River.



Work includes milling, asphalt work and roadway rebuilding, including water main, storm sewer, sanitary sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), signal modernization, and pavement marking. Plans include the addition of bike lanes to both sides of Washington Street.



The meeting will take place on Tuesday, December 5th from 4 to 6pm in the Owosso City Hall Council Chambers at 301 W. Main Street.



Attendees who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for effective participation should contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov, preferably at least five business days prior to the scheduled meeting.



Project information will be posted on MDOT's Mi Drive website. That link is provided.