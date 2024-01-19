MDOT Public Open House For US-23 & Washtenaw Ave. Studies

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area motorists, commuters, community stakeholders, and local businesses are invited to a public open house about studies related to US-23 and Washtenaw Avenue.



MDOT is hosting an open house on February 1st about the US-23 improvement project, M-17 or Washtenaw Avenue planning, and an environmental linkages or PEL study in Washtenaw County.



Through the US-23 improvement study, MDOT will prepare road and bridge design concepts along US-23 from I-94 to M-14. That corridor carries approximately 80,000 vehicles on a typical weekday. A federally required environmental assessment (EA) is underway to identify operational, environmental, and social impacts. Throughout the EA, MDOT will develop and evaluate different alternatives for the corridor to improve operations and safety.



Through the M-17 PEL study, MDOT and community partners are developing a vision for Washtenaw Avenue through a collaborative process that seeks to improve mobility and quality of life for those who live, work, study, explore, and travel within the corridor. The study area encompasses M-17 from the US-23 interchange to Summit Street in Ypsilanti.



The open house will feature two time slots on Thursday, February 1st – from noon to 2pm and from 4 to 8pm. It will take place in the Washtenaw Community College Room 105, Morris Lawrence Building at 4800 E. Huron River Drive in Ann Arbor.



More information is available in the provided links.