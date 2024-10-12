MDOT Public Open House For US-23 Study In Washtenaw County

October 12, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming public open house will offer updates on the US-23 improvement study in Washtenaw County, including information about the new alternative called Safely Connecting Communities.



Interested residents, commuters, community stakeholders, and local businesses are encouraged to attend.



The open house will take place on Monday, October 21st from noon to 2pm, and again from 4 to 7pm. Short presentations will be given at 12:30, 1:30, 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30pm.





For the US-23 improvement project:



MDOT evaluated environmental, traffic and community impacts while working closely with the City of Ann Arbor, The Ride, community stakeholders and the public. After extensive engagement activities, MDOT is proceeding forward with a new alternative titled Safely Connecting Communities. The new alternative is intended to enhance the overall transportation experience for the Washtenaw County community. The study limits encompass US-23 from south of US-23 and I-94 to just north of Earhart Road. A federally required environmental assessment (EA) is underway.



The meeting will take place at Washtenaw Community College in Rooms 101 and 130 of the Morris Lawrence Building at 4800 E. Huron River Drive in Ann Arbor.



The public is encouraged to provide comments on the proposed project and the Safely Connecting Communities alternative by November 5th.



MDOT is also seeking public input on anticipated impacts on pedestrian and waterway traffic under the US-23 bridges at the Huron River and Gallup Park Pathway during active construction.



More information on how to submit comments is available in the provided link.