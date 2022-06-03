Portion Of US-23 To Close In Livingston County

June 3, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Nightly closures are planned on a portion of US-23 and Livingston County motorists and others are being advised to seek alternate routes for the next few weeks.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing approximately $27 (m) million to resurface US-23 between Spencer Road and Clyde Road. MDOT advises that it will be closing northbound US-23 from I-96 to M-59 nightly from 9pm to 6am beginning tonight for rebuilding.



Traffic will be detoured via I-96, Spencer Road, Old US-23, and M-59.

M-DOT says motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.



The nightly closures are expected to be wrapped up by Friday, June 24th weather permitting.



The overall US-23 project completion date is early November.



Officials say the improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of US-23, which is a significant local and national trade corridor.