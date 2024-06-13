Weekend Travel Advisory For US-23 & M-14

June 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT has issued a travel advisory for US-23 and M-14 in Washtenaw County.



From 7am Friday through 5pm Sunday, northbound/southbound Pontiac Trail will have traffic shifted with temporary traffic signals for maintenance.



From 9am to 3pm Saturday, the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound US-23 will have intermittent closures for traffic shift staging.



Also from 9am to 3pm Saturday, the northbound US-23 ramp to westbound M-14 will be closed for traffic shift staging. Traffic will be detoured via northbound US-23, North Territorial Road and southbound US-23 to westbound M-14.