Daily Closures On US-23 In Hartland Area Through Thursday

December 6, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Daily lane closures will be in effect on northbound US-23 this week in the Hartland Township area.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing one lane of northbound US-23 from Crouse Road to Clyde Road daily from 6am to 6pm beginning today for resurfacing.



The work is expected to wrap up Thursday.



MDOT says the project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of the roadway.



Motorists should expect to encounter delays.