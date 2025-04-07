MDOT Begins US-23 Concrete Repair Project

April 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A concrete repair project got underway on US-23 in the Fenton Township area on Sunday.



Work is taking place between the Livingston County line and Thompson Road.



MDOT advises there will be lane closures through Thursday, each week throughout the project.



The northbound US-23 entrance and exit ramps at Owen Road are closed.



The detour takes drivers to Silver Parkway or Fenway Drive.



There will be future ramp closures announced at Silver Lake Road and Torrey Road.



The project is expected to be completed by the end of May.