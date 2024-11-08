MDOT Urges Drivers to Slow Down, Pay Attention After Construction Worker is Killed

November 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to slow down and pay attention in construction zones after worker was struck and killed along I-75 in southwest Detroit this week.



“Those folks on the side of the road are just trying to do their job," MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross told WXYZ. "You’re trying to get home. They want to get home too so anybody who works not the side of the word is always super cautious and you’re just praying that people are going to do the right thing.”



The worker has been identified by family as 53-year-old Jeff McLeod of Lincoln Park.



“He was the best man I ever known, he was a loving father of three, a loving husband for nearly 30 years, a loving grandpa of four beautiful granddaughters," said Dylan McLeod.



“He was as dedicated as someone could be. He was the main provider for our family. He was doing whatever he can to provide for our family."



According to Michigan State Police, McLeod was setting a flare pattern between construction vehicles in the right lane when he was struck. The driver only identified as a 71-year-old from Allen Park.



No word yet of any charges.