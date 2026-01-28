MDOT Urges Drivers to Slow Down Amid Another Day of Slide Offs and Spin-Outs

January 28, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Sub-freezing temperatures, single-digit wind chills and blowing snow continue to wreak havoc on area roadways. Scores of crashes were again reported along I-96 and U.S. 23 through the Howell-Brighton area Wednesday.



MDOT's Aaron Jenkins says salt crews can only do so much amid this ongoing freeze.



"The effectiveness goes down to 10 to 15 degrees. Once it gets below that, we're not putting it down because it will unfreeze and freeze again, and you have the same problem," he told WHMI News.



Jenkins says drivers have a responsibility too.



"We are having issues with people not driving for the conditions, and you'll also hear that from State Police," he says. "Just because you're driving a four-wheel drive, doesn't mean that it's effective on ice. That four-wheel drive turns into four-wheel slide."



The cold, combined with constant plowing and salting also has resulted in an earlier pothole season.



"The weather change, it does the freeze-thaw cycle, and it expands and you get the potholes," says Jenkins. "We do our best to get it fixed as soon as possible."



Drivers can report potholes to MDOT's Pothole Hotline (888) 296-4546 or online at the link below.