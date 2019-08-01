MDOT Seeking Comment On 5-Year Plan

The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on their Five-Year Transportation Program that includes several projects taking place in Livingston County.



MDOT’s Five-Year Transportation Program document is updated annually, and outlines mobility initiatives, revenues, and specific upcoming projects. They are asking for public comment on the 2020-2024 plan. Highlighted in it, are 4 projects set to take place in Livingston County.



Roughly 12 miles of road rehabilitation is scheduled to begin in 2021, on northbound US-23, from Silver Lake Road to one mile north of Spencer Road. Also in 2021, 2.45-miles of road capital preventative maintenance will take place on Old 155, beginning at Michigan Avenue in Howell, going through to High Hilcrest Drive in Marion Township. Three-and-a-third miles of M-59 in Hartland Township will see road rehabilitation in 2022. That will take place west of Lakena Road, and go to the Oakland County line. The final currently proposed project will see construction and rehabilitation of 4.32 miles of I-96, from Chilson Road to Door Road, in Genoa Township, in 2023.



A link to the full copy of the document, which addresses road and bridge projects in all 7 MDOT regions, investment strategies, funding assumptions, and economic benefits can be at https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/0,4616,7-151-9621_14807_14810_59639---,00.html.



Comments are being accepted until Friday, August 30th, by email at MDOT-Five-Year-Program@Michigan.gov



Or mail them to:

Lina Chapman

Michigan Department of Transportation

Systems Evaluation and Program Development Unit

425 W. Ottowa St.

P.O. Box 30050

Lansing, MI 48909



(Photo- mdot)(MK)