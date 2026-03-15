MDOT to Reduce WB Grand River to One Lane Between Challis, I-96

March 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



***This work is postponed to 9 am Wednesday (weather permitting), March 18 due to Monday morning's power outage and weather forecast.



From MDOT's "I-96 Brighton Project Page" Facebook page (linked below):



Our first impact to Grand River Avenue traffic is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 16th beginning at 9:00am.



At that time, westbound Grand River Avenue will be reduced to one lane between Challis Road and I-96. Two lanes will continue to be maintained along eastbound Grand River Avenue into Brighton.



Please note that left turns from the eastbound I-96 exit ramp to westbound Grand River Avenue will be prohibited. That traffic will be directed to follow eastbound I-96, Spencer Road, and westbound I-96 to access westbound Grand River Avenue.



This work is heavily weather dependent. Please continue to follow for schedule updates as we navigate springtime in Michigan.