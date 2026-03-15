MDOT to Reduce WB Grand River to One Lane Between Challis, I-96
March 15, 2026
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
***This work is postponed to 9 am Wednesday (weather permitting), March 18 due to Monday morning's power outage and weather forecast.
From MDOT's "I-96 Brighton Project Page" Facebook page (linked below):
Our first impact to Grand River Avenue traffic is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 16th beginning at 9:00am.
At that time, westbound Grand River Avenue will be reduced to one lane between Challis Road and I-96. Two lanes will continue to be maintained along eastbound Grand River Avenue into Brighton.
Please note that left turns from the eastbound I-96 exit ramp to westbound Grand River Avenue will be prohibited. That traffic will be directed to follow eastbound I-96, Spencer Road, and westbound I-96 to access westbound Grand River Avenue.
This work is heavily weather dependent. Please continue to follow for schedule updates as we navigate springtime in Michigan.