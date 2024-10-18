MDOT to Close Grand River Through Kensington Saturday

October 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close both directions of Grand River Avenue from Kent Lake Road to Kensington Road for construction Saturday.



The closure is scheduled between 7am and 3pm.



Traffic on eastbound Grand River will be detoured to southbound Kensington Road to eastbound Silver Lake, then northbound Kent Lake and back to Grand River.



Westbound traffic will be detoured to southbound Kent Lake to westbound Silver Lake, then northbound Kensington and back to Grand River.