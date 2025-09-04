MDOT to Close Grand River in Brighton to Install Bridge Beams

September 4, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT on Thursday announced its contractor is scheduled to completely close Grand River Avenue in Brighton for two nights next week to install bridge beams.



The planned closures were announced last month when MDOT re-opened Grand River following a 52-day shutdown.



The closures will be Tuesday, September 9, and Thursday, September 11, between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am.



Eastbound Grand River Avenue traffic will be detoured along Hilton Road and Old US-23 to Grand River Avenue. Westbound Grand River Avenue traffic will be detoured along eastbound I-96, Spencer Road, and westbound I-96 to Grand River Avenue.



The eastbound I-96 on/off ramps and the westbound I-96 off ramp will remain open.



Keep up to day through MDOT's I-96 Brighton Project Page linked below.



Image from MDOT.