MDOT to Close Grand River Between Kensington and Kent Lake

October 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT reports Grand River Avenue will be closing between Kensington and Kent Lake roads for two days this week and two future weekends for the installation of an electronic message board.



10 am-12pm, Wednesday, 10/9/24:



EB/WB Grand River Avenue will be closed between Kensington and Kent Lake roads.



5am-5pm, Saturday, 10/12/24:



EB/WB Grand River Avenue will be closed between Kensington and Kent Lake roads.



Two additional Saturdays, yet to be determined, may be required.