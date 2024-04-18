MDOT to Close EB I-96 to Remove Rolled Over Semi

April 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Just when you thought Thursday's nightmare on eastbound I-96 was over, MDOT plans to shut it all down again -- beginning at 6:30 pm.



All lanes of eastbound 96 were closed at Beck Road early Thursday morning due to a rollover accident involving a semi truck. Traffic resumed a few hours later, but MDOT says that truck is still wedged in a ditch and needs to be removed.



Crews will shut down eastbound 96 again to do it, and MDOT expects it could take upwards of eight hours, until about 3 am, with traffic being detoured off at Beck Road and Grand River.



No other details about the semi crash has been released.