MDOT to Close EB I-96 Ramp to Grand River in Brighton for 50 Days

July 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Department of Transportation is warning drivers in the Brighton and Howell areas of a pair of I-96 ramp closures. The good news, according to the agency, westbound Grand River under I-96 in Brighton opened one week earlier than planned.



Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, the eastbound I-96 off ramp to Grand River Ave will be closed for 50 days. Traffic will be detoured to continue on eastbound I-96 to Spencer Road, Exit 147, Spencer Road, to westbound I-96, and exit to Grand River Avenue.



The eastbound I-96 ramp to Grand River Ave is expected to re-open to traffic by September 4 at 5:00 p.m.



Then at 6 a.m. Monday, July 20, the westbound I-96 off ramp to Latson road will be closed for 18 days. Traffic will be detoured to continue on westbound I-96 to D-19, Exit 137, for Grand River Ave and Latson road access.



The westbound I-96 ramp to Latson road is expected to re-open to traffic by August 6 at 11:30 p.m.



Photo courtesy of I-96 Brighton Project Page on Facebook, linked below.