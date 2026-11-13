MDOT to Close Both Directions of Grand River at I-96 in Brighton This Weekend
November 13, 2026
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
Beginning Saturday, MDOT will have significant closures to complete the final pavement marking for the Grand River Ave and I-96 Project.
Starting at 5 am Saturday, through 5 am Monday, both eastbound and westbound Grand River Ave. will be closed between the EB I-96 on-ramp and the WB I-96 off-ramp to finalize pavement markings for the Diverging Diamond Interchange.
Intermittent Ramp Closures:
- EB I-96 off-ramp to Grand River Ave.
- WB Grand River Ave. to WB I-96 on-ramp
- EB Grand River Ave. to WB I-96 on-ramp
Grand River Ave. Detours:
- WB Traffic: Take EB I-96 to Spencer Rd., to WB I-96, back to Grand River Ave.
- EB Traffic: Take Hilton Rd. to Old US-23, back to Grand River Ave.
I-96 Ramp Detours:
- WB Grand River Ave. to WB I-96: Take EB I-96 to Spencer Rd., to WB I-96.
- EB I-96 off-ramp to Grand River Ave.: Take Spencer Rd. to Old US-23, to Grand River Ave.
- EB Grand River Ave. to WB I-96: Take Hilton Rd., to Old US-23, to Spencer Rd., to WB I-96.
To facilitate weekend detours, the WB Grand River Ave. to EB I-96 ramp will temporarily open, then reclose once Grand River reopens to finish the remaining work from its original 50-day closure.
Following the weekend DDI work, final pavement markings will be completed on I-96 on Monday and Tuesday.
WB I-96: Daily double-lane closures from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, with intermittent closures at the following ramps:
- Spencer Rd. on-ramp to WB I-96
- WB I-96 off-ramp to Grand River Ave.
- Grand River Ave. on-ramp to WB I-96
EB I-96: No lane closures, with intermittent closures at the following ramps:
- EB I-96 off-ramp to Grand River Ave.
- Grand River Ave. on-ramp to EB I-96
More information is available on MDOT's I-96 Brighton Project Facebook page linked below.