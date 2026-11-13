MDOT to Close Both Directions of Grand River at I-96 in Brighton This Weekend

November 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Beginning Saturday, MDOT will have significant closures to complete the final pavement marking for the Grand River Ave and I-96 Project.



Starting at 5 am Saturday, through 5 am Monday, both eastbound and westbound Grand River Ave. will be closed between the EB I-96 on-ramp and the WB I-96 off-ramp to finalize pavement markings for the Diverging Diamond Interchange.



Intermittent Ramp Closures:



- EB I-96 off-ramp to Grand River Ave.

- WB Grand River Ave. to WB I-96 on-ramp

- EB Grand River Ave. to WB I-96 on-ramp



Grand River Ave. Detours:



- WB Traffic: Take EB I-96 to Spencer Rd., to WB I-96, back to Grand River Ave.



- EB Traffic: Take Hilton Rd. to Old US-23, back to Grand River Ave.



I-96 Ramp Detours:



- WB Grand River Ave. to WB I-96: Take EB I-96 to Spencer Rd., to WB I-96.



- EB I-96 off-ramp to Grand River Ave.: Take Spencer Rd. to Old US-23, to Grand River Ave.



- EB Grand River Ave. to WB I-96: Take Hilton Rd., to Old US-23, to Spencer Rd., to WB I-96.



To facilitate weekend detours, the WB Grand River Ave. to EB I-96 ramp will temporarily open, then reclose once Grand River reopens to finish the remaining work from its original 50-day closure.



Following the weekend DDI work, final pavement markings will be completed on I-96 on Monday and Tuesday.



WB I-96: Daily double-lane closures from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, with intermittent closures at the following ramps:



- Spencer Rd. on-ramp to WB I-96

- WB I-96 off-ramp to Grand River Ave.

- Grand River Ave. on-ramp to WB I-96



EB I-96: No lane closures, with intermittent closures at the following ramps:



- EB I-96 off-ramp to Grand River Ave.

- Grand River Ave. on-ramp to EB I-96



More information is available on MDOT's I-96 Brighton Project Facebook page linked below.