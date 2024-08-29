MDOT Suspends 60% of Road Projects Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

August 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan Department of Transportation is removing lane restrictions on 60 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for Labor Day holiday travelers.



"Even if the orange barrels are there, workers will not be working as much as possible during these holiday weekends, unless of course there's some type of an emergency," MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross told WHMI News.



"We're not able to remove barrels because of the condition of the roadway. It's not driveable or there's no road there. So the barrels will still be there, but there should not be any workers."



Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, 96 out of 161 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.



"Hopefully, that will encourage folks to get out and about. Take your travels, the long weekend, whatever you can and enjoy our beautiful state," Cross added.



Travelers are also reminded that for safety and security, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk. Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end.



MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.



For the most up-to-date information on MDOT projects, go to the Mi Drive website linked below.