MDOT Survey: Gas Tax Versus Mileage Tax to Fix Roads

January 31, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT is studying possible changes to how our transportation infrastructure is funded. As we move toward a low-emission future with electric vehicles and new types of fuels, we need to explore fairer, more sustainable ways to continue to fund and maintain our roads, bridges and public transit systems.



This study explores road usage charges, which means that instead of paying state fuel taxes, you would pay a few cents for each mile you drive. To learn more about road usage charges, complete the survey, which includes an informative video at the link below.



The study is currently seeking input from the public. We want to hear from you regarding the fairest ways to pay for our transportation system. Michigan residents aged 18+ who complete the survey will receive a $10 gift card to thank you for your time.



Qualifying survey respondents who wish to remain involved with the study will be invited to participate in a pilot demonstration to help us understand how road usage charges might work in Michigan. By participating in the pilot, participants will be eligible for additional incentives ranging from $75 to $500. If you are interested in pilot participation, complete the survey and indicate interest in future study phases.



Michigan’s leaders will use this study to understand whether road usage charges may be a good fit for our state.