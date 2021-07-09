MDOT Seeks Public Comment On STIP Plan

July 9, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others across the state are being encouraged to weigh in on proposed road, bridge and transit projects.



The Michigan Department of Transportation is inviting the public to provide comments on its 2023-2026 draft Public Participation Plan for the Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan or STIP. The STIP lists the road, bridge and transit projects located in rural areas that the state plans to fund with federal aid.



The Public Participation Plan is a federally required part of the STIP that provides a road map for assuring that the public's voice is not only heard but makes a difference in moving Michigan forward.



Those interested can provide comments on the draft Public Participation Plan through August 23rd by phone, mail or via an online comment form.



More information is available through the provided link.