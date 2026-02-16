Annual Spring Weight Restrictions Begin Tuesday To Protect Michigan's Roads

February 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT and local agencies are enacting spring weight restrictions - an annual move to protect roads.



When roads that have been frozen all winter begin to thaw from the surface downward, melting snow and ice saturate the softened ground.



During the spring thaw, the roadbed softened by trapped moisture beneath the pavement makes it more susceptible to damage. That contributes to pothole problems already occurring due to this winter's numerous freeze-thaw cycles.



Effective 6pm Tuesday, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways from the Indiana and Ohio borders north to and including US-10 in Ludington in Mason County from the M-116 intersection, then east to US-127 in Clare County, then north on US-127 to M-61, then east on M-61 ending at the intersection with US-23 in the city of Standish, Arenac County.



All state trunklines will have weight restrictions imposed and enforced. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.





In the restricted areas, the following will apply:



-On routes designated as "all-season" (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.



-All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles, and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.



-On routes designated as "seasonal" (designated in solid or dashed red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25 percent for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35 percent for flexible (asphalt) pavements, and maximum speed of 35 mph for some vehicles.





Drivers must follow the speed limits for weight restricted roads, per state law. Go online for speed restrictions for trucks and the rules for propane fuel delivery and public utility vehicles.



MDOT determines when weight restrictions begin each spring by measuring frost depths along state highways, observing road conditions and monitoring weather forecasts. Weight restrictions remain in effect until the frost line is deep enough to allow moisture to escape and the roadbeds regain stability.



County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually but not always coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.



For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960 or access information on MDOT's website at www.Michigan.gov/Truckers under "Restrictions." A link is provided.



All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map. People can also sign up to receive email alerts.



Trucking companies located in New Jersey and Canada can obtain information by calling 517-373-6256.