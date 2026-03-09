MDOT: Annual Spring Weight Restrictions Change Monday

March 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT continues to adjust spring weight restriction areas in an annual move to protect roads – with some changes that start today.



When roads that have been frozen all winter begin to thaw from the surface downward, melting snow and ice saturate the softened ground. During the spring thaw, the roadbed softened by trapped moisture beneath the pavement makes it more susceptible to damage. That contributes to pothole problems already occurring due to this winter's numerous freeze-thaw cycles.



Effective 6am Monday, March 9th weight restrictions will be lifted on all state trunkline highways. Violators face tickets and hefty fines.



Those restrictions are from the southern Michigan border north to and including the route beginning on M-43 in the city of South Haven, then east on M-43 to US-131 in Kalamazoo County, continuing south on US-131 to I-94 in Kalamazoo County, east on I-94 to US-23 in Washtenaw County, north on US-23 to I-96 in Livingston County, west on I-96 to M-59 in Livingston County, then east on M-59, ending at the I-94 interchange in Macomb County.



North of that route, restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways, including the entire Upper Peninsula and Mackinac Island.

State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.



In the restricted areas, the following will apply:



-On routes designated as "all-season" (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.



-All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles, and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.



-On routes designated as "seasonal" (designated in solid or dashed red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25 percent for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35 percent for flexible (asphalt) pavements, and maximum speed of 35 mph for some vehicles.



Drivers must follow the speed limits for weight restricted roads, per state law. Information is available online for speed restrictions for trucks and the rules for propane fuel delivery and public utility vehicles.



MDOT determines when weight restrictions begin each spring by measuring frost depths along state highways, observing road conditions and monitoring weather forecasts. Weight restrictions remain in effect until the frost line is deep enough to allow moisture to escape and the roadbeds regain stability.



County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually but not always coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.



For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960 or access information on MDOT's website at www.Michigan.gov/Truckers under "Restrictions." That link is provided.



All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map, linked bottom.