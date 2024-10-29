MDOT: Silver Lake Ramp Closures to US 23 Begin Wednesday

October 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



MDOT is scheduled to close both east and westbound ramps from Silver Lake Road to southbound US 23 Wednesday.



The closures begin at 5am, and are scheduled through 5pm Thursday, November 21.



Traffic will be detoured to Whitmore Lake Rd., to M-36, to southbound US 23.



On November 8, the ramp from southbound US 23 to Silver Lake Road will close until November 30.



Traffic will be detoured to southbound US 23, to M-36, to northbound Whitmore Lake Rd., to Silver Lake Rd.