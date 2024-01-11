MDOT Seeks Public Input in All-New 'Complete Streets' Survey

January 11, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the safety and efficiency of Michigan roadways.



An all-new online survey is available as part of MDOT’s Complete Streets initiative to update their current policies.



Complete Streets is a MDOT policy that encompasses items that serve for better mobility and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, public transportation users, individuals with disabilities, motorists, and freight vehicles.



The policy ensures roadways are consistently designed, operated, and maintained to meet community needs and maximize safety.



The online survey is available through Feb. 9. and all Michigan residents, community stakeholders, and local businesses are encouraged to participate.



Some questions ask about items such as participants' accessibility needs, engagement in local planning, and suggested roadway improvements.



A link with more information is provided.