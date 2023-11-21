MDOT Seeks Feedback on Proposed M-43 Road Project in Williamston

November 21, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to participate in an online comment period for a proposed four- to three-lane conversion on M-43 (Grand River Avenue) in Williamston.



Interested residents, community stakeholders, and local businesses are invited to provide their input Monday, Nov. 20 - Wednesday, Dec. 13th via mail or submitted through MDOT’s online comment form.



A four to three-lane conversion, also known as a road diet, is proposed on M-43 (Grand River Avenue) in downtown Williamston from West Zimmer Road to Block Street, and one block north and south of M-43 on Putnam Street.



Road diets, according to MDOT, are known to improve mobility, safety, and access for all road users.



To find more information on the project, visit the provided links.