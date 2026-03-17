MDOT Schedules Handful of Projects in WHMI Listening Area This Week

March 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Aside from reducing Grand River in Brighton down to one lane Wednesday, MDOT has a handful of other projects ramping up this week across the WHMI listening area.



Beginning Wednesday morning, MDOT plans to have daily single-lane closures on southbound U.S. 23 from Silver Lake Road down to Eight Mile. Those will run from nine am until five pm each day through March 24.



Also Wednesday morning, the right lane of eastbound M-59 will be closed between Milford and Duck Lake Roads through Saturday afternoon.



Then on Thursday, MDOT is planning to reduce Eastbound I-96 to one lane from D-19 to just east of Dorr Road in the Howell area. That will will remain in place through at least next Tuesday.



Monday's lane closure on Grand River between Challis and I-96 was postponed due to a power outage and poor weather. That closure is now scheduled for 9 am Wednesday.



Left turns from the eastbound I-96 exit ramp to westbound Grand River Avenue also will be prohibited. That traffic will be directed to follow eastbound I-96, Spencer Road, and westbound I-96 to access westbound Grand River Avenue.



All of this is weather permitting.



MDOT's MiDrive map is linked below.