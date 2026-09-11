MDOT Schedules Closures on I-96 and US 23

September 11, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More closures are coming to a portions of I-96 and U.S. 23.



MDOT has scheduled nightly closures on Eastbound I-96 between Kensington and Kent Lake beginning Friday night, September 11 through Friday, September 25



Those nightly closures will run from 10 pm to 5 am



Beginning Monday on U.S 23, a single lane closure is scheduled on Northbound U.S. 23 through Hartland, ending Tuesday, September 22.



For those using Southbound Whitmore Lake Road in Brighton Township, MDOT is planning a total closure between Baytes and Silver Lake, Monday through Wednesday next week.