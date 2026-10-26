MDOT Roadside Parks Set To Close For The Season

October 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Most roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing for the season later this week.



The majority will be closing this Thursday, October 29th.



Four parks are already closed for the season for upgrades or repairs:

• Bronson Roadside Park on US-12 in Branch County.

• Huron Shores Roadside Park on US-23 in Cheboygan County.

• Bellamy Creek Roadside Park on M-21 in Ionia County.

• Red Cedar Roadside Park on M-43 in Ingham County.



Some parks will remain open until later this fall.



Closing Saturday, November 28th:

• Brown Roadside Park on M-25 in Huron County.

• Vassar Roadside Park on M-15 in Tuscola County.



Closing Monday, November 30th:

• White River Roadside Park on M-20 in Newaygo County.

• High Rollway Roadside Park on M-82 in Newaygo County.

• White Cloud Roadside Park on M-37 in Newaygo County.



Closing Tuesday, December 1st:

• Manistee River Roadside Park near Manton on US-131 in Wexford County. (Bathrooms will be closed Oct. 29; parking lot remains open until Dec. 1.)



Parks remaining open year-round:

• White Rock Roadside Park on M-25 in Sanilac County.

• Cass River Roadside Park on M-46 in Tuscola County.

• Artesian Flow Roadside Park on M-140 near Watervliet in Berrien County.



MDOT maintains 82 roadside parks around the state, with nearly all of them closing annually in late October and reopening in late April.



MDOT’s rest areas and welcome centers with modern, heated buildings stay open year-round.



A map of all MDOT roadside parks is available in the provided link.