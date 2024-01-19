MDOT Receives $1.8 Million Grant to Repair & Replace EV Chargers

January 19, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has received a $1.8 million federal grant to repair and replace broken electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the state.



The funds are part of the Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator Program to support Michigan’s transition to EVs and help the state meet the goals of the MI Healthy Climate Plan.



“Electric vehicle drivers deserve chargers that reliably power up their vehicles. This Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant from the Biden administration prioritizes getting out-of-service chargers back online, lowering costs for drivers.” said Zachary Kolodin, chief infrastructure officer and director of the Michigan Infrastructure Office. “I applaud this fiscally prudent investment, which will give EV owners confidence that they can charge up anywhere in the state of Michigan.”



MDOT will use the funds to repair or replace up to 172 chargers at 105 locations across Michigan. Sites that receive these grants must complete their work on the chargers within 12 months of getting the funds.



“Our efforts to build Michigan's electric vehicle infrastructure are geared toward meeting the growing demand and facilitating a smooth transition to an electrified future,” said MDOT Director Bradley C. Wieferich. “Just as filling up your gas tank is a routine and effortless task, we envision charging your electric vehicle to be just as easy and convenient. We are excited to work with private-industry partners to expand the state’s charging network and provide Michiganders with the infrastructure needed to power their electric vehicles, creating a more sustainable mobility network for generations to come.”



The Biden-Harris Administration announced up to $100 million in federal funding, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and its support from members of the Michigan congressional delegation, to help states repair and replace existing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.



Michigan has secured more than $150 million through Charge Up Michigan and the BIL to build Michigan’s electric vehicle charging network, which now includes more than 2,600 EV chargers.



