Restrictions Lifted On State Road & Bridge Projects To Ease Memorial Day Travel

May 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With near-record holiday travel expected, MDOT and the Road Commission for Oakland County are suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions wherever possible this Memorial Day weekend.



MDOT is removing restrictions on 100 out of 168 road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic congestion and delays for holiday travelers beginning at 3pm Friday and continuing until 6am Tuesday.



AAA estimates more than 1.3 million Michiganders are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day holiday weekend - the second-highest forecast on record for the holiday period.



While motorists will see suspended operations in most state road work zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.



The top link provided is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.





Meanwhile, the Road Commission for Oakland County also announced that construction projects will be suspended at 3pm Friday for the Memorial Day weekend. Work will resume after 6am on Tuesday.



Managing Director Dennis Kolar said “We know holiday weekends bring heavier traffic, and we want to do our part to keep people moving safely. Pausing work zones where possible helps ease congestion and makes travel smoother and more convenient for everyone across Oakland County.”



Where possible, lane closures will also be removed to further improve traffic flow.

However, two local projects and road will remain closed or partially closed to traffic throughout the holiday weekend:



-Novi Road, from 8 Mile Road to 9 Mile Road in the cities of Northville and Novi, remains closed to northbound traffic for resurfacing and widening work until late summer. Southbound Novi Road remains open to traffic with business access maintained.



-Pontiac Trail, from 9 Mile Road to north of 10 Mile Road in the City of South Lyon and Lyon Township, is closed to northbound traffic for reconstruction work through mid-November. Southbound Pontiac Trail remains open to traffic with business and sidewalk access maintained. On-street parking is prohibited during construction.



For more information on RCOC road projects, visit the bottom link.