MDOT Public Hearing For Planned US-23 Improvements Project In Ann Arbor

July 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





MDOT is holding a public hearing this week on a proposed project to rebuild a busy section of US-23 in Washtenaw County.



Interested residents, commuters, community members, local businesses, and other stakeholders are all encouraged to attend.



MDOT has prepared an environmental assessment (EA) and preferred alternatives (PA) for the proposed rebuilding of a 5.2-mile section of US-23 from I-94 to Earhart Road in the City of Ann Arbor and Pittsfield Township. The EA describes and analyzes the proposed work and measures taken to minimize impacts on the area.



The public hearing will take place this Friday, July 17th with two different presentation times: Noon to 2pm and 4 to 6pm at the Ann Arbor District Library - Pittsfield Branch at 2359 Oak Valley Drive.



MDOT says the same information will be shared at both sessions. The presentation will begin approximately 15 minutes after the session begins.



The EA document is now open for public review and comment at the project website. Printed copies of the EA are also available for public review at designated locations listed on the project website.



At the hearing, there will be opportunities to view a presentation, ask questions and publicly share your comments.



A court reporter will record public comments as well as the formal presentation, and will be available to take comments in private for inclusion in the public hearing transcript.



Comments must be submitted online or e-mailed to BarajasE2@Michigan.gov.



Comments are also accepted by mail postmarked by August 3rd to:



Emily Barajas

Van Wagoner Transportation Building B245 425 W. Ottawa St.

Lansing, MI 48933





A link to the project page and a video are provided. MDOT photos.